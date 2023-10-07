Ex-U.S. envoy, Robin Sanders celebrates Nigeria’s cultures, people

Former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Robin Sanders has celebrated and identified with Nigerians in the U.S., noting that Nigeria is her second home.

Sanders said this at a reception to celebrate the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary, organised by the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington D.C., U.S.

“I served as United States Ambassador to Nigeria for three years.

“I consider Nigeria as my second home. The kindness of the people and cultures of the country makes me feel at home,’’ she said.

The former envoy also congratulated the country and Nigerians living in the U,S, saying, “I wish Nigeria nothing but the best.

“I was in Nigeria as an election observer in February as well.

“I want to extend a special greeting to the ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, Amb. Uzoma Emenike, she is an exceptional woman.

“She has re-double the relationship between my country and Nigeria in ways that I’ve never seen before.’’

Sanders further commended the leadership qualities of Emenike.

“She is a marvelous and wonderful example of a good leader, and I congratulate her and her entire staff of the mission; they always make them feel welcome.

“And they always make me feel like I’m at home. Thank you thank you so much,’’ the former diplomat said.

Former Nigerian envoy to Angola, Amb. Folorunso Otukoya, speaking at a reception to mark the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington D.C

In his remarks, former Nigerian envoy to Angola, Amb. Folorunso Otukoya, praised the tenacity of Nigerians in the diaspora, especially those in politics.

Otukoya expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu would ensure the implementation of the diaspora voting which has been the desire of Nigerians abroad to vote in national elections.

“I want to assure that this matter is receiving the adequate attention before the next elections, God helping us, we shall be able to vote.

“We should be hopeful under the platform of Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and tomorrow shall be better.

“Let us be encouraged that this administration is working day and night that our lives are better and our country become beacon of hope to all black people in the world.,’’ he said.

In addition, Otukoya urged Nigerians to be good ambassadors of the country in whatever they do and wherever they go.

Similarly, Mrs Grace Eyoma, a retired Director/ Legal Adviser at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged Nigerians be good ambassadors of the country.

“Nigeria has made its mark in America. I don’t think anyone can say you’re just an African, you are a Nigerian and it’s something to be very proud of,’’ she said.

Eyoma recalled playing her role in contributing to the development of the country, having served in the Foreign Affairs for 30 years, urging the Nigerians abroad to contribute their quotas too.

“We’re all very happy to be growing in leaps and bounds as we celebrate our 63rd anniversary. It may look like baby steps.

“You know the Chinese saying, that a journey of 100 mile begins with a step and so that is what Nigeria seems to be doing.

“We may be heading slowly but we are heading somewhere and hopefully we will get to our destination,’’ she said.