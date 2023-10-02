Ex-President Buhari mourns Prof Umaru Shehu’s demise

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the nation in mourning the eminent Professor of medicine and until his death, Chairman of the board of the Nigerian Institute of Virology, Umaru Shehu.



In a message of condolence to the family of the deceased, government and people of Borno State and the entire nation, Buhari paid a rich tribute to the late Professor, saying that he epitomized the best spirit of human beings.



“Through his many years of medical practice, he saved the lives of so many people. He played a pivotal roles in shaping many of the progressive policies in the health sector in the country. May Allah bless his soul,” the former President said.

Shehu passed away on Monday at the age of 97.

This was contained in a statement by Dr Bulama Gubio, the Secretary of the Borno Elders Forum on Monday in Maiduguri.

Gubio said that Shehu, a distinguished Professor of Medicine, died in the early hours of Monday.

Shehu was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980) and held visiting professorships in various universities, including the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, U.S from 1976 to 1977.

He was also a foundation fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria; foundation fellow of the West African College of Physicians; foundation fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science; and foundation fellow of the Faculty of Community Medicine (Nigeria).

Shehu was appointed Honorary Consultant Physician in 1991 and became Professor Emeritus in 2000.