Ex NCPC Exec Sec canvases govt’s support for churches, faith-based organisations to drive socio-economic devt, leadership building

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC, Rev. Tor Uja has urged the Benue state government to partner and support the activities of the church and faith-based institutions in the state as it builds leadership and intervene in various sectors of the state’s economy.

He noted that the church plays a critical role in developing education, healthcare, agriculture and character molding hence deserves to be supported through funding and other forms of supports that would help drive their vision.

Rev. Uja made the call weekend in Makurdi shortly after receiving an award alongside his wife, and four others, from the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International Nigeria, in recognition of his Foundational Selfless Service to the Work of God, Fellowship and Humanity.

The former NCPC Executive Secretary who expressed delight that his several years of contributions to preaching and spreading the gospel was being recognised by groups and organisations pointed out that it was more rewarding and fulfilling when his contributions impacts humanity.

He stated that “It is good that after many years, may be 30 years of spreading the gospel in the land, some groups are thinking it needful to recognise that service. For me the work that we do is more important if it has impact on the land than whatever we would receive.

“An award may be good recognition but what happens to the land is more important and that is why I would like that the Benue state government give attention to working with, cooperating with and also helping to fund the faith organisations in their drive towards education, agriculture and Christian living; because everything is not silver and gold.”

According to him, “there is a greater need to build knowledge and character and leadership than we focus on mere physical things. They are important in life but the indices that build the people are first of all mental, secondly spiritual and thirdly the leadership driven.

“We need to build more leadership in our people, we need to increase their level of spiritual awareness and lifestyle; and we also need to increase our educational investments right from the very elementary levels when people are small to the places when we think they are big.

People are not as knowledgeable as they are.

“And while the faith-based institutions; the church, the ministries, the different groups are doing it out of voluntary service, it is a mandatory thing on government to do.

“Government is duty-bound to support these agencies. Whatever the government is doing they claim they are doing it for government owned public institutions, this is myopic, this is wrong, this is a poor aggregate.

“There are many people in our land that if not for faith-based institutions, Christians schools, hospitals and all that, we will not be anywhere. And so it is our duty to return that investment, support the churches to build the land.

“Like the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship I’m here for, it does not build schools, it doesn’t build hospitals, it doesn’t do agricultural project, it is not involved in developments. The major thing it is involved in is preaching of the gospel in order to form character and to build leadership in the lives of people.

“And I think that service is important but it’s also important the government takes a critical role of supporting these institutions and many of the ways to support it will be by providing funding in the areas where they like what is going on.

Also by providing infrastructure; the government can build blocks of schools, provide laboratories, libraries for Christian schools and for the institutions that promote our values.

“The government can also help to promote the development of people from the rudimentary levels by providing scholarships to the children both in primary and secondary schools. These are even more important than our university levels because at the university level people are a bit grown and they know how to take care of themselves.

“So I would like to commend those who have been preaching the gospel both in Benue and across all of Nigeria. Their contributions may not easily be seen now but I think it will be seen much more in the future but the work that many of them are doing sacrificially, is a major work and I think they ought to be supported.”