Ex-militant leaders warn Gumi over anti-Wike comments

Sheik Ahmad Gumi

Ex-militant leaders from the Niger Delta region have described as ‘provocative’ the recent statements by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike.

They also warned Sheik Gumi and his cohorts against actions that will provoke the people of the Niger Delta, calling on President Bola Tinubu and Dele Alake, Minister of Mines and Steel Development to take aggressive action of resource control with the revenues from gold and other mining activities from the North be forcefully demanded to be domicile in the national treasury.

The ex-militant leaders under the auspices of the Movement for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) in a statement issued via electronic mail and signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin, expressed the suspicion that Sheik Gumi, like in the shameful days of Boko Haram killings, is allegedly representing groups of corrupt individuals who plunged FCT into an abysmal state.

MSDND, in the statement, described Gumi’s utterance as disheartening, noting that some individuals still engage in hate speech and divisive rhetorics, seeking to use religion to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians.