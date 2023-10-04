Ex Gov Ortom condoles with Umoru over demise of mother, wife

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has condoled with Mr. Henry Umoru, the Assistant Editor, of Politics of Vanguard Newspapers over the death of his mother, Mrs. Celestina Ogbakhena Aboda and his dear wife, Mrs. Bridget Umoru.

The ex-Governor in a condolence message he personally signed on behalf of his family, Wednesday, expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Mrs. Aboda which occurred on September 26, and Mrs. Umoru who passed on September 27, 2023.

Chief Ortom in the message noted that “the death of a wife alone is usually a painful experience given the love and bond that exist between couples. The death of a wife and mother within the same period can be so devastating that no amount of words can assuage your pain and loss. From all accounts, your deceased wife was a dutiful and dependable life partner whose devotion to God and generosity knew no bounds.

“On the other hand, your deceased mother was an epitome of womanhood who dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity. Her sterling qualities and deep sense of character impacted positively on the lives of her children and several others under her tutelage.

“The transition of the duo at a time their companion and wise counsel are most needed has left a void in your heart that will be difficult to fill. I however urge you to consider this as an act of God and take consolation in the fact that in as much as we love them, God Almighty who alone gives and takes life, need them more.

“As you lay your deceased wife and mother to rest, we pray God Almighty to grant you, the entire family of Umoru and Ikpeshi community in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.

“May the good Lord in His infinite mercies and compassion, grant the souls of your dear wife, Mrs. Bridget Umoru and your mother, Mrs. Celestina Ogbakhena Aboda eternal rest, Amen.”