Ex-gov Okowa’s aide, Akpobolokemi scores Oborevwori high on devt drive

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past governor of Delta State, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Research and Youths Development, Hon. (Dr) Davids Akpobolokemi, has lauded Gov Sheriff Oborevwori in his unwavering disposition to boost economic, social and infrastructural developments in the state.

Dr Akpobolokemi, who was PDP aspirant at the 2023 Delta State House of Assembly Elections in Bomadi Constituency, lauded the governor, yesterday, against the backdrop of apparent readiness of the administration to change the economic fortune of the state, stressing that Oborevwori’s strides were long expected by Deltans.

He specifically thanked the governor for awarding three flyover bridges in the oil city of Warri, as well as the changing outlook of Ughelli and other cities, stressing the long-awaited attention had finally been given to the economic nerve of the state.

He said: “Gov. Oborevwori actually came up with a profound governmental policy, which is the M.O.R.E. Agenda initiated during his election campaigns and he’s vigorously pursuing and implementing it.

“In tandem with the M.O.R.E. Agenda, the governor has taken bold, gigantic steps in ensuring infrastructural development in the oil city of Warri, which is the economic nerve of the state, as well as across the three senatorial districts in the state.

“I specially thank Gov. Oborevwori for the three flyover bridges awarded to Julius Berger in a single stroke in Warri, which gesture was expected decades ago. More so, introducing Julius Berger into the scene is a welcome development as we hope these infrastructures will stand the test of time.

“The governor has started very well with vigour to change the economic fortune of the state through the various economic policies and programmes as encapsulated in the M.O.R.E. Agenda of the administration.

“I urge all Deltans to give the Oborevwori-led administration the needed support to enable it roll out the dividends of democracy programmed for overall benefit of the state. Gov. Oborevwori indeed started excellently well in terms of performance”.