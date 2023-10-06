Ex-federal lawmaker, women leaders, supporters dump PDP for APC in Kogi

A former House of Representatives member who represented Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Ismail Inah Hussein, popularly known as Soul Lover, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC, along with hundreds of supporters.

Soul Lover was on Friday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by the Kogi State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, in Ajaka, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area, as a sign that he had fully pitched his tent with the ruling party. Inah, who was a dedicated member of the ruling PDP in Kogi state attributed his decision to join the APC to his desire to contribute to the development of Kogi State and the country as a whole.

He said the APC government, under Governor Yahaya Bello, had instituted unity, security and overall development of the state, hence, his decision to support the APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo for consolidation.

Speaking during his admission into the party, which witnessed by a mammoth crowd, the heavyweight political leader in Kogi East vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that APC wins overwhelmingly in the November 11 governorship election. Also decamping was the former Women Leader of the PDP in Igalamela LGA, as well as the women leaders of the wards in the area.

The Commissioner for Transportation in Kogi State, Baron Okwoli, in his address, commended Inah and his followers for their decision to join the APC and assured that they would work together to ensure victory for the party. Similarly, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Joel Oyibo, said he was impressed by the high turnout at the ceremony to receive the former lawmaker.

He noted that the attendance was evidence that people believed strongly in the APC despite propaganda by opposition parties. He assured the people of Igalamela-Odolu and the entire state that the governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, when elected, would consolidate on the unity, security and infrastructural development instituted by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The state party chairman welcomed the former lawmaker and his supporters, and expressed the confidence that the APC would win, landslide, in the forthcoming election.

He assured of victory for APC in Igalamela-Odolu and urged the new members to remain steadfast and committed to party functions with a promise of equal opportunities alongside existing party members.

Dignitaries present at the event included former State Chairman of APC, Hadi Ametuo; Deputy Governorship Candidate, Joel Oyibo; Zonal Chairman of APC, Muhammed Alfa; member representing Idah Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, David Zacharias; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Abubakar Ainoko, among others.