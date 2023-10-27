Ex- Barcelona star, Pique falls off stage at event

Former Barcelona and Spain football legend, Gerard Pique fell off the stage into a deep hold on Tuesday night at an event for the soccer organisation he hosted in Mexico.

The 36-year-old founded the 7-on-7 organisation known as Kings League Americas in late 2022, and they played their first season this year, according to Yahoo News.

While attending an event for the league, he stumbled and fell into a hole while trying to reach out for a shirt in a fan’s hand.

Concerned fans were seen leaning over the railing they were standing behind to make sure that he was alright, while people on the stage also rushed to check on him.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s fans took to social media to mock him, calling the incident karma for his treatment of his former partner.

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer and Pique started dating in 2010 and had an 11-year relationship, but called it quits in 2022.

Pique announced his relationship with 24-year-old Clara Chia Marti seven months after their split.