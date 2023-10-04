Every child has right to quality education — Osun govt

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

As the foundation distributes writing materials to pupils

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Modakeke – Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring that every child has access to quality education in the state.

This is as a non-government organisation, Sam-Oyus Foundation distributes 5,000 writing materials to pupils across primary school in Modakeke.

Addressing the gathering at Saint Stephen Grammar in Modakeke, the State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole said urged private organisation and individuals to partner with the state government in its quest to raising the standard of education in the state.

Represented by the Zonal Education Inspector in the district, Mrs Rachael Alalade, he stressed the need for parents to give adequate attention to their children’s welfare with a view to making them successful in their academic career.

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke is committed to ensuring that every child in the state has access to quality and cheap education so that no child will be left behind in the quest to develop the sector.

Speaking after the distribution exercise, founder, Sam-Oyus Foundation, Samuel Oyedotun disclosed that the quest to support quality education in the state motivated him to embark on the exercise.

According to him, the distribution exercise is just a part of the foundation’s goal towards supporting education in the state.

“Our long term objective is to have an incubation centre where every child would be train on Information Communications Technology with a view to making them more innovative in the future”, he added.