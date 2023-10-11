Ever-expanding BRICS: Nigeria to join or not to join

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the BRICS Stakeholders Round-table meeting attended by South African business people at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House to prepare for the upcoming BRICS Summit scheduled for 25 – 27 July 2018 in Johannesburg. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

By Bukar Bwala

THROUGHOUT history, the preservation of peace and stability among nations has been of paramount concern to leaders, whether city states, empires, or nations, as we have today. In the past, nations formed alliances as a means of preserving and protecting states. With the coming of the First World War, former alliances were seen as ineffective, so the League of Nations was formed.

By 1939, the Second World War was on, and when it ended in 1945, an organisation, the United Nations, was established to check for any global or state wars. Smaller continental groups were formed, like the Organisation of American States, OAS, the Organisation of African Unity, OAU, and now the African Union, with the aim of enhancing world peace. Other organisations were formed like the Non-Aligned Movement. With the collapse of communism and the USSR, Non-Aligned Movement fell into the oblivion of history.

Recently, a very powerful organisation has emerged called BRICS, meaning Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It groups mainly countries from Asia, Africa and South America. At its meeting held recently in Johannesburg, six new states were admitted: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The million dollar question is: Should Nigeria join BRICS or not?

Nigeria played its role as a colonial state under the United Kingdom, UK, and fought side by side in the First and the Second World Wars. After independence, Nigerian soldiers were in Congo to maintain peace. Ever since then, Nigeria as a nation has been active in the UN, AU, and ECOWAS. Our joining BRICS will further enhance our standing as a world power.

Nigeria has the largest population in Africa; our joining BRICS will solidify our being the strongest country in Africa. Nigeria is the strongest country in ECOWAS and holds the chair as of now. Nigerian soldiers in collaboration with other ECOWAS countries stabilised and brought peace to Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Gambia uses the famous ECOMOG.

Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa (Lagos State ranks as the fifth strongest economy in Africa at one time). Joining BRICS will enable us to consolidate our economy further. About one out of four black people is a Nigerian. BRICS is an expanding organisation whose limit is the sky. Joining it now will enable us to explore and benefit from this limitless powerhouse as two of the world

Powers (China and Russia) and two of the leading developing nations (Brazil and India) are members. Joining it now and not later is the wish of many people. BRICS may wish to admit as many countries as are willing to join, have a constitution and a permanent headquarters. Finally, well done, Ramaphosa.

Retired Justice Bwala wrote from Abuja