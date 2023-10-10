‘Even you too!’ Reactions trail Atiku’s clarification of ‘Sadiq Abubakar’ on his certificate

Atiku

Reactions have begun trailing the clarification of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar over discrepancies in his Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate.

Atiku, who spoke through one of his media aides, Chief Dele Momudu, clarified what appeared to be a discrepancy in his secondary school certificate.

He explained that the clarification became necessary following allegations of forgery against Atiku by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momodu noted that some members of the ruling party had questioned the name

”Sadiq Abubakar” in Atiku’s WAEC certificate as against his other credentials.

Momodu said he forwarded the accusations to the former vice president, who also provided an answer for the discrepancy.

He wrote, “The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I immediately forwarded to him and here is his copious response: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar.

“I went to ABU as Atiku Abubakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR

“CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response? He queried.

Reacting on social media, some Nigerians expressed shock that Atiku also has discrepancies to answer to in his certificate after accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of certificate forgery.

Others lamented the trend of leaders being enmeshed in certificate controversies whereas the country is full of job seekers with authentic and accurate certificates.

Oke Royal Esire wrote on Facebook: Even you too

Abubakar Makinta said: Those with full name and authenticity of certificate wouldn’t see job but those with certificate issues are leaders of the country. Chai

Barida C. Barida wrote: You go explain taya. If you were the owner of the certificate with Sadiq, why do you have to change it to Atiku

Adeife’s Blog said: Someone living in a glass house no suppose to throw stone. So he’s no different. Season film ni

Faithful Man Muhammed: Tinubu should send his lawyers to demand for Atiku or Sadiq record with WAEC.

On Twitter, @maskupnaija wrote, ”Atiku Abubakar (aka. Sadiq) need to provide his birth certificate. If Sadiq wasn’t on his birth certificate, how did he end up using it for SSCE and later change to @atiku? Also, does it mean that Atiku wasn’t a name given to him at Birth? We need answers, fraudulent Cameroonian.