Europe Watch: Osimhen, Iheanacho shine as Adams nets brace

By Enitan Abdultawab

Club football had the weekend spellbinding for football fans with Nigerian players plying their trade abroad on parade for their respective clubs.

Some were on the scoresheet, others nicked assists while others put in some good shift.

Let’s take a look at them:

Saturday

Sadiq Umar was handed another start in Real Sociedad’s hosting of Athletic Bilbao. He shone for his team and capped his stellar performance with an assist to Take Kubo’s goal in the 48th minute. He was hooked off in the 61st minute of the game.

Victor Osimhen netted again for Napoli in the 51st minute after he was released through goal by Kvaratskhelia when the defending champions visited Leece and won by four goals to none.

Victor Boniface started for Bayern Leverkusen as the Xabi Alonso-led team thrashed Mainz away from home. Although he didn’t score, he inspired his team to a 3-0 win.

Chidozie Awaziem played the entire minutes for Boviasta in the tensive 2-2 home draw against Famalicao.

Joe Aribo was an 85th minute substitute for Southampton when they defeated Leeds United at home in a 3-1 win.

Jamilu Collins was on the field throughout Cardiff City’s win when they hosted Motherham at home. Cardiff won by two goals to one.

Cyrill Dessers played until the 84th minute for Rangers FC when they suffered a 3 – 1 home loss to Aberdeen FC. He made way for Adam Lovelace.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi was substituted for Chris Wood in the 1-1 draw against Brentford at home. On the other hand, Frank Onyeka was a 64th minute substitute for Brentford.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho put in a great show for Leicester City as they humiliated Blackburn Rovers away from home. Ndidi created a assist for Vardy while Iheanacho converted from the spot in the 82nd minute.

Gift Oban was a 68th minute substitute for Gent when they played a 1-1 away draw at RWD Molenbeek.

Rapheal Onyedika starred for Club Brugge at home in a 1-1 draw versus St.Truidden. He was, however, substituted for Eder Balanta in the 46th minute.

Troost-Ekong played the entire minute for PAOK FC in a 2-2 away draw versus Parathinaikos.

Tyrone Ebuehie traveled together with the rest of the Empoli squad and played the entire minutes in the 3 – 0 loss to Bologna.

Udinese hosted Genoa and played a 2-2 draw. Isaac Success played for the home side until the 68th minute when he was hooked off for Thauvin. Maduka Okoye didn’t make it from the bench again.

At Atalanta, Ademola Lookman started for the home side when they hosted Juventus but could only last 65 minutes as he was subbed off for Luis Muriel.

Akor Adams fired a brace in for Montpellier when they won away from home at Lorient.

Nantes suffered a 1- 3 loss away from home to Rennes. Simon Moses could not prevent the loss despite playing the entire minutes.

Kenneth Omerou-led Kasimpasa’s back-line again as they fought a win away from Fatih Karahgmunuk.