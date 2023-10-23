Europe Watch: Ihenacho, Dessers, Lookman register vital goals, others shine

Enitan Abdultawab

Club football resumed last week, just after the second international break of the season, where continents prepare ahead of their continental campaigns.

It was also another round of matches before the third round of the European competitions, and Nigerian players plying their trade abroad once again featured for their respective clubs.

Let’s take a look at them

Saturday

Frank Onyeka registered a full appearance for English side Brentford in a 3–0 home victory versus Burnley.

Ola Aina came in for Sergi Aurier when Nottingham Forest threw away a two-goal advantage to settle for a draw at home against Luton Town. He was substituted in the 86th minute of the encounter.

Sadiq Umar was an 86th-minute substitute for Real Sodeidad, as the Spanish side clinched all three points via a lone goal versus Mallorca. He came on for Mikel Oyerzabal.

In Germany, Victor Boniface shone again for Bayern Leverkusen as he registered an assist for Xabi Alonso’s side in a 1–2 away win against Wolfsburg.

In France, Terre Moffi shone for Nice in a lone-goal home win against Marseille. He was, however, subbed off in the 72nd minute for Evans Gueesand.

In the English Championships, Jamilu Collins featured in Cardiff’s away loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Aribo was an unused substitute for Southampton in their 1–2 away defeat to Hull City.

Kelechi Ihenacho came off the bench in the 84th minute for Jamie Vardy and scored Leichester’s third goal in their 1–3 away victory against Swansea City. Wilfred Ndidi was instrumental in this win too, as he featured from start to finish.

Semi Ajayi came on for Kyle Bartley in the 78th minute when West Bromwich hosted Plymouth Argyl and settled for a goalless draw.

In Scotland, Cyril Dessers was on target for new club Rangers when they hosted Hibernian in a 4–0 win.

In Belgium, Rapheal Onyedika played the entire minutes of Club Brugge’s 1-0 away defeat versus Koltrijk.

Sunday

Ademola Lookman was on target for Atalanta in their 2–0 home win versus Genoa FC.

Simon Moses featured throughout Nantes’ 2–0 home victory against Montpellier. On the other side, Akor Adams started well but was hooked off in the 58th minute for Kelvin Yeboah.

Kenneth Omerou led his Turkish side Kasim Pasa in the defence when they carted away all three points away from home at Sivasspor via a lone goal.

Fisayo Dele-Ashiru played the entire 90 minutes for Hatayspor in their 4–0 away loss to league leaders Fenerbahce.

Chidozie Awaziem featured for his Portuguese side Boviasta in their 1–3 away win at Oliveriensie.

In Belgium, Gift Orban started for Gent FC but was eventually hooked off in the 62nd minute by Tarik Tissoudali in the 2–0 away defeat to Cercle Brugge.