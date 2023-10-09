Europe Watch: Boniface, Ihenacho shine again as Osimhen resumes setpiece

Ci Napoli 27/092023 – campionato di calcio serie A / Napoli-Udinese / nella foto: Victor Osimhen || 277029_0092 2023 Calcio Championnat italien Serie A football

Enitan Abdultawab

Club football resumed last week, just after the second round of the European club cup competitions of the 2023–2024 season. It was also the last matchday before another round of international fixtures, and Nigerian players plying their trade abroad once again featured for their respective clubs.

Let’s take a look at them

Friday

In Serie A, Tyrone Ebuehi featured throughout the entire match of Empoli’s goalless draw at home against Udinese Calcio.

On the other side, Isaac Succes came in for Lorenzo Lucca in the 63rd minute, but Maduka Okoye remained unused again.

Moses Simon played the entire match and led his team to a 1–2 away victory at Strasbourg.

Paul Onuachu led Tranzborspor’s attack as they fell to a 1–0 away defeat to Adana Demirspor.

Chidozie Awaziem was pivotal for Boviasta in an away draw at Morierese. He was awarded a yellow card in the 65th minute.

In the English Championships, Semi Ajayi was an unused substitute for West Bromwich’s 3-1 away loss to Birmingham City.

Saturday

Frank Onyeka was a 75th-minute substitute for Brentford when they threw away a goal advantage at Old Trafford. Onyeka came in for Vitaly Janelt.

Samuel Chukweze started for Ac Milan at Genoa in a 0-1 hard-earned victory. He, however, was hooked off at halftime for Christian Pulisic.

Kelechi Ihenacho was on target for Leicester City in a comfortable 2–0 home win versus Stoke City. Wilfred Ndidi provided the assist for Jamie Vardy and Leichester’s second goal.

Joe Aribo was a 78th-minute substitute for Southampton when they suffered a late draw against Motherham.

Jamilu Collins played the entire 90 minutes of Cardiff City’s home draw versus Watford.

Sunday

Sadiq Umar came on for Mikel Oyerzabal in the 90th minute when they lost away to Athletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitan.

Victor Osimhen resumed his setpiece duties again as he scored the consolation goal for Napoli as they fell to a 1–3 defeat to Fiorentina.

Ademola Lookman was a 60th-minute substitute at Lazio when Atalanta suffered a 3-2 loss.

Victor Boniface was on target for Bayern Leverkusen again as they comfortably put three past FC Cologne. He, however, made way for Adam Hlozek in the 81st minute.

Kenneth Omerou could not prevent Kasimpasa’s strong team from falling to a 0-2 home loss to Fenerbahce.

Cyrill Dessers was a 61st-minute substitute for Rangers as they easily thrashed St.Mirren in a 3-0 win away from home.

Gift Orban replaced an injured Gent’s Ismaeel Kandouus in the 31st minute when the Gent hosted Genk but only had to settle for a draw.

Raphael Onyedika played the entire 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 away loss to Standard Liege.