Europa League: Boniface receives Golden Boot award for last season

Bayern Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was on Thursday presented with the Europa League top scorer award for the 2022–23 season.

Boniface netted an impressive six goals for Belgian club Union SG, who reached the quarter-finals before losing to his current side Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old shared the award with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford.

The Super Eagles forward has been impressive since joining the Bundesliga outfit in the summer and continued with a spectacular goal against Qarabag at the Bay Arena on Thursday night.

Boniface scored the third goal of the game as Leverkusen defeated Qarabag 5-1.

In the Bundesliga, he has scored 7 goals so far this season, with VFB Stuggart forward Serhou Guirassy scoring twice more than Boniface.