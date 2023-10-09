Euro 2028: UK, Republic of Ireland set to be announced as host 

By Enitan Abdultawab

The UK and the Republic of Ireland are set to be announced as hosts of the 2028 European Championships at a Uefa meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The five-nation bid is now running unopposed after Turkey withdrew from the race to join hosting bids with Italy to get approval for 2030.

Together with the UK and the Republic of Ireland, both bids remain unopposed, but it seems that the UK and the Republic of Ireland will get approval on Tuesday.

“These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling Euro 2028 proposal for Uefa,” said last week’s joint statement from the five national associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.

“Our bid will be groundbreaking for the men’s Euros and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of the UK and Ireland.”

Games during the 2028 tournament will take place at a total of 10 different venues, which include notable locations like Hampden Park in Glasgow, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and Wembley Stadium in London.

Additionally, the bid includes Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, with the former yet to be constructed and the latter currently under construction.

The next Euros championship will be held in 2024, from June to July, in Germany.