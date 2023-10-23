Eulogy to an epitome of integrity, Mr Akintola Williams

Akintola Williams

By Chief Olusegun Osunkeye

ON a hot Saturday afternoon in December 1958, after sitting for the Cambridge School Certificate Examination, I set out to look for a gentleman whose name and reputation we have heard of at King’s College, Lagos. So, at 11 Martins Street, Lagos when I reached the second floor, everywhere was quiet. I started opening the doors, they were locked. By the fourth door it opened, and I startled at a gentleman sitting behind a desk. He certainly was not expecting any rude intrusion from a sweating young man! I blurted out: “I am looking for Mr. Akintola Williams.” He said yes, beckoned to me to come in. He asked me: “What do you want?” I replied: “I want to be an accountant.”

After passing a test in English and Mathematics, set by Mr. Akintola Williams in the following week, I was given a letter to start work on February 2, 1959 as an “Accountancy Apprentice” (another name for “Articled Clerk” or Audit Clerk Trainee”). I had struck gold! Sixty-five years later, I am now writing a tribute to a departed mentor and role model, Elder Statesman, Pa Akintola Williams, who passed on to glory at the ripe old age of 104 years. To God be the glory.

I felt the need to be accurate, after all, Mr Akintola Williams, as a founding father of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, together with some of his colleagues, coined the phrase “Accuracy and Integrity” as the motto for the Institute. Pa Akintola Williams, elder statesman, was an icon widely admired, especially for his great influence and significant contributions to the growth and high standing of the accountancy profession in Nigeria, and indeed Africa. In his personal, business, and professional life, Mr. Akintola Williams was a man of excellence and integrity personified.

In the first few weeks at the firm of Akintola Williams & Co, I learnt the rubrics of the Accountancy profession, such as “casting”, “vouching”, “call over”, “verifying”, with the appropriate symbols to mark, and show what you have done. Erasers must never be used: doing so would mean alteration of an accounting document. Mr Akintola Williams gave me a loan to pursue overseas correspondence course with the School of Accountancy in London, in preparation for the Association of Corporate and Certified Accountants, ACCA, examinations, and he would personally check the mock questions and answers returned by the School (I presume, this is partly to ensure that I kept up with my studies at the weekends)!

Mr Akintola Williams was compassionate and caring and he adopted a holistic approach in my apprenticeship (and other trainees) my professional development (learning and practice), the dress code for trainee, – no court- shoe allowed, put on only properly laced and well-polished black shoes, always wear neat shirt and tie to work (thankfully a jacket was not required – because the knew trainees cannot afford it); when going to a client’s office, you must be punctual, polite and courteous to the staff. I usually rode on a bicycle to work from Hughes Avenue in Yaba to Martins Street in Lagos Island.

One day, it rained from(Carter Bridge) and I was thoroughly drenched, soaking all over; I arrived in the office straight into the presence of Mr. Williams at the top of the stairs. Later in the day, Mr. Williams summoned me to his office and in an act of compassion, authorised another loan, this time to go and buy a raincoat and a sweater at the nearby Kingsway Stores, with instruction to come back and show him the items I had bought (an example of “verification”)!!

Worthy of note: I did not apply for either of the loans. The two loans were the initiatives of Mr Williams. One, symbolising his desire for my professional development, the other, demonstrating his compassion for my well being. I had a feeling that Mr Williams took a quick liking to me and he probably reasoned to himself: “here is a lad in whom I am well pleased(Matthew 3:17), and I will nurture him to the full”, because it was evident to him that I was prepared not only to learn, but also keen to imbibe the tenets and values he was imparting to me and impacting on me. In the summer of 1961, I was sent to Enugu for three months to be part of the team to audit the accounts of the then Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation and its affiliated companies.

In the early 1970s NESTLE Switzerland decided to actualise its industrialisation policy in Nigeria, and we started building our first full fledged manufacturing operation in Agbara Industrial Estate in Ogun State. We decided in 1978, to make an Offer for Subscription on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to raise funds for the expansion programme. In selecting the parties to the issue, I chose the firm of Akintola Williams & Co as (the sole) Reporting Accountants – and I ran into opposition. Nestle Switzerland, hitherto, worked with only well known international firms, be it lawyers, accountants, banks, insurance, etc.

After pleading that the firm is a highly reputable and well known firm in Nigeria I had to settle for Joint Reporting Accountants position for Akintola Williams & Co. When the local Partners of the big four international accounting firms locally became aware of this break in monopoly, they murmured (the professional assignment and the fees would be shared with a Nigeria firm and they did not like it at all – too bad (for them), I said to myself.

As it turned out, the local firm Akintola Williams & Co acquitted itself with distinction, and showed its sound professional stuff, to the admiration of Nestle Switzerland, and their trust and confidence in my professional judgement in this and subsequent assignments was enhanced. My rating, by Nestle as it were, went up a notch or two higher thereafter. When we commissioned the brand-new factory at Agbara with the state-of-the-art facilities in 1981, including two Rolls-Royce engine generating sets to power the factory 24/7 for the next 14 years before NEPA arrived in Agbara, it was a carnival atmosphere with Atilogwu Dancers (who I had first seen perform in Enugu in 1961), Igunu Tapa masquerades, Ba ata drummers, etc, sprawled around the premises entertaining guests. Of course, Mr. Akintola Williams was one of the very distinguished guests present. I reckon he would have been proud of his protégé, on his way to become a Captain (or even a General!) of Industry, as the cliché goes. To God be the glory.

In early 1987, on a Tuesday, I went for a meeting at 17, Ilabere Avenue (the home of Pa Akintola Williams). After the meeting and whilst, Pa Williams was seeing me off, he just asked, almost as a matter of fact: are you coming to lunch at The Metropolitan Club (for the weekly Tuesday luncheon)? I said: “No Sir, I am not a member”- he quipped: “not a member?“, a little bit taken aback. A few weeks later, to my pleasant surprise, I received a letter conveying the honour of an invitation to join the Metropolitan Club, a club of gentlemen.

It was obvious my membership had been sponsored by Pa Akintola Williams, a Trustee, Foundation member and a Past President of the Club, and in my view, a custodian of the ethos and values of the Club. I am certainly proud to have Pa Akintola Williams as my sponsor!!! Fairness is a watch word for Pa Akintola Williams and the Latin phrase Audi alteram partem (Listen to the other side) aptly applies to him. There are instances to buttress this point, but one or two will do, for reasons of time and space.

In 1996, Nestle was putting a Scheme of Arrangement together and had already pencilled down the Professional Advisers to the scheme before a certain gentleman got wind of the exercise and started to pile pressure on me to substitute the name of his firm. I stoutly refused. Not satisfied, the gentleman approached Pa Williams to intervene on his behalf. Pa Williams then invited me to see him. I stated my side of the matter, that I had given my word to another firm, and my word is my bond, and ended with: “as you taught us, Sir”. Pa Williams retorted: “Is that what happened? Very well, leave it with me”.

Two days later, the gentleman called me to say that Pa Williams has spoken to him and that he was no longer pursuing his interest. The other of the two instances that comes to mind is this: as part of (Nestle) corporate governance processes, we do an annual Succession Planning for Board and Management positions projecting five years ahead from the current year. The objective is to determine who would fill what position and when, and also determine the training, etc., that would or might be required. The 1996 exercise revealed that there would be a succession vacancy for the top position on the Board.

A decision was taken then to fill the position and a name was inserted in the box. Come early 1999, some eligible persons with their ears down to the corporate turf, became aware that the Chairman of the Board would retire at the next (1999) Annual General meeting, and so some persons approached Pa Akintola Williams to put in word on their behalf. In fact, one or two persons went as far as telling Pa Williams that I was not “cooperating”. Again, the sense of fairness of Pa Williams kicked in and he sent for me, to know the facts and hear my side of the story.

I then explained to him that during the (Nestle 1996 Succession Planning exercise, I had been offered, and I had accepted in writing, the position of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, and all that is left is to implement the decision at the 1999 Annual General Meeting. In short, there is no vacancy. Mr. Williams was absolutely delighted to hear that I would become the Chairman, after 27years of Executive services (of which eleven years- 1988 to 1999) was as the MD/CEO. Armed with full information, Pa Williams, unwittingly but with delight, became my “defender”, warding off the aspirants.

Nestle International Headquarters is based in Vevey, Switzerland, a village of 20,000 inhabitants situated on the serene shores of Lake Geneva. Vevey hosts a Wine Festival once every 20 to 25 years. Founded in 1797, the Festival was initiated by the Confrerie des vignerons (or Brotherhood of Winegrowers) to promote the region’s wine harvest, one of the area’s largest industries. The Festival has evolved from a one-day feast into an all-out extravaganza with tastings, live music, parades, costume parties, wine education, and cellar tours. Vevey welcomes around 400,000 persons from all over the world for the Fete des Vignerons, one of the world’s largest, if most infrequent, wine festivals. Nestle’s impact on the socio-economic activities in Vevey is immense as a “big” company in a small village.

Before 1999, the last festival was held in 1977. I was then five years in Nestle service as the CFO/ Finance Director in Nestle Nigeria. I attended the 1977 festival having been invited as an overseas Senior Executive, part of the Nestle acculturation process, I suppose! In early 1999, I received a letter of invitation to attend the 1999 edition of the Fete des Vignerons. This second invitation was a gesture of appreciation, I presumed, because I was then transiting from being MD/CEO of Nestle Nigeria (capping 27 years of Executive services) into becoming (Non-executive) Chairman of the Board which I would go on to hold for a further 14 years to 2013.

The 1999 invitation also asked me to nominate “an eminent citizen of your country we would invite to the Festival as Nestle’s guest”. I quickly replied, requesting that eminent person be changed to eminent couple. My request was granted and I then informed Mr. Akintola & Mrs Oye Williams to expect an invitation from Nestle Switzerland, all expenses paid, as Nestle’s guests to the Fete des Vignerons. Mr. & Mrs Akintola Williams, my wife and I, were lodged at one of the finest Swiss hotels overlooking Lake Geneva. Limousine transport was laid on, with punctual, refined chauffeurs, to take us to the various events. The Festival was as expected, memorable. Mr. & Mrs Williams thoroughly enjoyed the various events lined up for the Festival. My wife and I were very glad to “host” Mr. & Mrs Akintola Williams in Switzerland. Indeed, That Was The Week That Was (TW 3 – episode 1) and it served as a prelude to the 80th birthday celebrations of Mr. Williams later in August, 1999.

Then came the day of our departure and a little drama ensued. We packed our suitcases. When we were ready to go, Mr. Williams came and lifted my (heavy) suitcase to take down the stairs to the waiting car- I sprang to my feet and with Mr. Williams resisting and saying “you are my guest” and I replying: “Yes, Sir, but ewo (taboo!)” I wrested the suitcase from him. This is a lesson in humility amply demonstrated by Mr. Williams and this act resonates with me. Reflecting on this, long after the event, I remember a preceding event narrated in the Bible which ended with the passage “Go and do likewise”. “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you” (John 13: 15). Mr. Akintola Williams and Mrs Oye Williams “spoilt us a little”, and indeed, That Was The Week That Was (TW 3 episode 2) and served as a prelude to my 60th birthday anniversary celebrations.

Whenever, there was occasion for Pa Williams to have a chat with me, it is normal that he would phone saying: “I would like to come and see you,” and I always would interject by saying: “No sir, just say where and when and I would come”. However, on one occasion I had to allow him to come. It had to do with matters of Musical Society of Nigeria, MUSON, a project very dear to the heart of Pa Akintola Williams. On this certain day, he phoned that he would be coming with Ambassador Ade Martins, who was the Chairman of the Planning Committee, and Chief Ayo Rosiji- a member of the Committee. Talk of receiving august visitors, in my office, for that matter!

Pa William’s life of service to the nation and the impact he made, of which MUSON is just one example, are many. I can certainly point to the Accountancy profession (formation and a foundation member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN). He was the Doyen of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria, he was one of the seven signatories and perhaps the last surviving signatory) to the Memorandum and Articles of the Association of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (Successor in title to the Lagos Stock Exchange), which heralded the development of the capital market in Nigeria. He was a foundation member and the founding Treasurer of the Lion’s Club, an International Club involved in many charity and health care projects.

The list is long, the above are just examples.

At the retirement of Mr. Williams in 1983, many distinguished personalities eulogised him. Two of the speeches would suffice, to show the high esteem he enjoyed. I would just quote from pages 74 and 75 from the book titled “Akintola Williams- A life of Integrity & Distinction” by Obinna J. Osuji. First, Chief Charles.S. Sankey, of blessed memory, the first partner admitted in 1957 to partnership of the firm Akintola Williams & Co. said about Mr. Akintola Williams. “All that I need to say now is that he is indeed a very great man in every respect. As an accountant he has represented his profession with all dignity and honour.”

Similarly, Mr. Russ Palmer, the then Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Touche Ross International had this to say, about Mr. Akintola Williams: “I take great pride and I am ever honoured to know him as a person. Personally, he is of the highest attributes, and in any case, I have seen he has always used impeccable judgement. Professionally, it is very evident how he is known in this country and in this part of the world. But perhaps some of you do not know that he has a world-wide reputation and, in our profession, you cannot go anywhere in the world and mention his name and professionals do not know who he is, and have a high regard for him. It is evident what he has done for his community and his country as well, and we all respect him very much for that”.

My wife, Chief (Mrs) Abosede Osunkeye, and I commiserate with the family Pa Akintola Williams left behind, especially Tokunbo and Seni. No matter how long one lives, nobody likes to lose a dear one, but then for Tokunbo and Seni, congratulations is in order for surviving your aged father. Sweet is the memory of the righteous. The Bible says in Psalm 91: 16 “with long life I will satisfy him, and show him my salvation”. Pa Akintola Williams lived a long life of integrity, honour, service and impact. He has passed on to join the saints triumphant. May the soul of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in perfect peace. Amen

Chief Osunkeye, CON, OFR, FCA, wrote from Ikeja, Lagos State.