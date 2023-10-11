ETK Group canvasses ESG framework to drive growth in businesses

By Peter Egwuatu

ETK Group, the leader in African business development, has canvassed for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) framework that will help companies and businesses to have sustainable growth.

The Group noted that building an Africa-focused ESG framework will help to meaningfully measure how firms are performing with respect to the non-financial risks and opportunities inherent to their day to day operations.

Speaking at the recent ETK ConnectXperience event in Lagos, Mrs. Bolaji Sofoluwe, Group Managing Director, ETK Group, unveiled the new framework, which has been developed for assessing companies using a series of guided questions and assessments.

She added that “while none of the existing frameworks have implemented a scoring system, we intend to align ourselves with best practice so that the scoring system will be reflective of what is adopted internationally”.

Brent Barnette, Operations Director at ETK Group highlighted a range of services that could drive better results for businesses, including a variety of baseline assessments such as materiality, risk and impact of supply chain challenges, as well as strategy development, implementation of mitigation and adaptation plans and other services to ensure meaningful results for businesses.

“ETK Group is strategically connected to international markets, which offers unique and lasting value to its clients. It has also delivered projects in 34 African markets and influenced over $1 billion worth of deals, making us one of the most prolific service providers in the African space,” he added.