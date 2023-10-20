Eric Uwakwe Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree Award From Pal Varsity

•Decorated With Fellow, Pan African Institute

It is yet another enviable milestone for Honorable Eric Ugochukwu Uwakwe, the Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on Youth Affairs, as he has been awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the foremost Pal University.

Uwakwe was adorned in the prestigious robe by the Pal University while he bagged the Honorary Doctorate Degree Award of Strategic Leadership and Management (Honoris Causa).

This followed the provisions and the existing legislation from the Department and Faculty of Leadership and Management of the said citadel of learning.

From the Certificate duly endorsed by the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of the University, respectively; Prof. Philips Jones and Mrs Zeo Abraham PhD, the Progressive Uwakwe met all the requirements of the Varsity.

As part of the activities that heralded the Africa Strategic Leadership Summit, 2023 in Abuja, this lifetime academic feat was attained.

An astute Manager and youth emancipator in the 3R administration of the present Imo State Government, Hon. Eric Uwakwe was also recognized for his outstanding qualities in human relations.

Also, a certificate of Membership was conferred on Uwakwe as a Fellow, and member of the Pan African Leadership and Management Institute.

The event held on October 10, 2023.

The Fellow of this noble institute was predetermined from his undented antecedents in human relations, and peacebuilding.

This Newspaper learned that the youthful Eric Uwakwe stands to benefit from all the honors, rights, and privileges appertaining under the rules and regulations of the Pan African Leadership and Management Institute, PALMI.

However, the latest Honorary Doctorate Degree holder and Fellow PALMI, Uwakwe didn’t forget to give all thanks to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for his tutelage on good management and how best to make life better for all and sundry.

He maintained that all the tutorials he garnered have been his guidance, hence the latest intellectual achievement.