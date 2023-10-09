Erdogan urges Israel against ‘indiscriminately’ attacking Gaza

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on October 9, 2023. – Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip on October 9 and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday urged Israel against “indiscriminately” attacking civilians in its war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Erdogan told Israeli President Isaac Herzog by phone that “harming the people of Gaza collectively and indiscriminately would further increase the suffering and the spiral of violence in the region,” Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan has fervently backed the Palestinian cause and supported a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He broke away from a weekly cabinet meeting to hold an urgent round of telephone diplomacy Monday aimed at easing the raging crisis.

Erdogan also spoke with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue to make efforts to end the conflicts,” his office said after the Abbas call.