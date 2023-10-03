Era of using govt contracts for political patronage gone in Abia – Otti’s aide on due process

By Steve Oko

Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Due Process, Dr Oluebube Chukwu, has declared that the era of using Government contracts for political patronages or to settle cronies and family members to the detriment of the greater percentage of people of the state, is gone for goo.

The Due Process boss who spoke on the heels of the flag-off of the Ossah six-lane dual carriage way from the Abia Tower Junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, said due process must be strictly followed in every Government contract under the present administration.

He explained that the 3.5 kilometer major entrance road to the state capital was bidded for before the contractor emerged.

Dr Chukwu explained that the project was aimed at fast-tracking development, reducing the perennial traffic jams along the busy Ossah Road to Okpara Square.

According to him, the road is also designed to give the state capital an adoring aesthetics, befitting of a capital city which has eluded the state for long.

The Due Process boss further explained that the contract was awarded to a grade A contractor because of its significance to the state – being the major entry point to the state capital.

“That road is very strategic and requires grade A construction firm to handle. Craneburg Construction Company won the bid considering their previous track records in Civil Engineering. Government cannot afford to compromise standards”.

He expressed optimism that the firm being a highly reputable construction company, “will be guided and abide by all the contractual agreements with Government, and will deliver in record time.”

The former university don further said:”Gov. Otti is very meticulous, and concerned with excellent performance, accountability, and probity, which is part of the agreement he had with Abians that warranted their massive vote for him and other Labour Party candidates.”

The Due Process boss also noted that more contracts were being awarded to other grade A companies, disclosing that very soon the state would become a huge construction site.

He said that the Due Process Office with other relevant Government agencies, would from time to time embark on routine monitoring and supervision of capital projects in the state to ensure quality and durability.

According to him, the office will not hesitate to stop work at any project site that falls below standards.

He confirmed that payment of compensation to owners of the 130 structures affected by the Ossah road expansion had commenced as promised by the Governor.

He said that the exercise “is being transparently handled by trusted government representatives”, assuring that nobody will be shortchanged as such amounts to a breach of trust.

The Due Process boss solicited the support and cooperation of all Abians for Gov. Otti, saying that the state will witness rapid transformation in the months ahead.