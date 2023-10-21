Era of planning with bandits over in Abuja, Rivers lawmaker blasts Gumi

Sheik Ahmad Gumi

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Member of the Rivers State Hous of Assembly representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, Hon. Adoki Tonye Smart has slammed Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi over his comments against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Adoki stated that the days of sponsored banditry, criminality and kidnapping for ransom in Abuja were over, adding that FCT Minister, Wike, is fully in charge of the territory.

The state lawmaker warned Sheik Gumi and others to refrain from further provocative and disparaging statements against the former Governor of Rivers State, Wike and stop displaying animosity towards southerners.

Adoki, who spoke in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, warned the controversial Muslim Cleric that the era of collaborating with bandits and criminals for kidnappings and ransoms is over.

He said: “Those era of planning with bandits and criminals to kidnap and share ransoms with them is over. Eze Nyesom Wike is the Minister of FCT, deal with it. See how foolish this man sounds.

“Some of these Northerners really believe that this country belongs to them. No wonder they saw it as their right for a northerner to take over from another northerner.

“For your information Gumi, that era is gone. A man that his state produces nothing for the country, sits at his dirty corner to ask for Wike’s sack as FCT Minister because he (Wike), received the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria in his office.

“Though we have been expecting this frustrating statement long ago. These bandits Sympathizers can no longer hide their frustrations since Wike was appointed as FCT Minister. That is why Gumi could not endure and have voiced out.

“FCT is built and maintained by the proceeds from Niger Delta. we have not complained. You want to enjoy our money, but you don’t want us to be FCT Minister. Shame on you, Gumi,” he warned.”