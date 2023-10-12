Era of exporting raw materials over, says Alake

Alake

Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake, has restated the policy of value addition by any company wth requisite license and permits to mine minerals, saying the era of exporting raw materials was over.

Alake disclosed this in Lado village, Udede Development Area, Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State, which is the site of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory for processing of Lithium battery, established by Ganfeng Lithium Industry Limited.

He said: ‘’Under my supervision, I will emphasize value addition as a policy of the government for the mine sector, and I urge all stakeholders and potential investors to embrace it to boost the economy to bring foreign exchange,’’ he said.

While acknowledging the significance of the foundation stone laying ceremony for processing a 16,000 tons Lithium battery, Alake noted that it aligned with the cardinal policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to create wealth and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths through value addition to the extractive industry.

To this end, the minister said: ‘’ I chose to honour the invitation to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the factory because my presence will provide moral support to deliver this project as fast as possible. This administration will give you all support to make it a reality. It is marketable and profitable’’.

He commended the courage and enterprise of the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule,

He also seized the opportunity of the occasion to urge his peers to imbibe this economic recovery policy, admonishing the project community to nurture a very harmonious relationship with the company to engender mutual benefits to the community, state and country at large.

‘’Constructive industrial development can only survive and flourish in an atmosphere of peace,’’ the minister stated .

In his address, the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, poured encomiums on the federal government and ministry of solid minerals development for facilitating the establishment of a 13,000 capacity Lithium battery energy plant in Nasarawa State.