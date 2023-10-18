EPL: Chelsea confirm double injury blow ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their London derby showdown against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The club confirmed that Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah have suffered setbacks in their recovery from injury and will spend a lenghty spell on the sidelines.

Chukwuemeka has not featured for the Blues since Mauricio Pochettino’s side were on the wrong end of a humiliating 3-1 defeat at West Ham United.

The 19-year-old had scored his debut goal for the Blues, cancelling out Nayef Aguerd’s opener, before picking up a knee injury that required surgery.

Having missed the subsequent seven fixtures across all competitions, Chukwuemeka was fit to start the 4-1 victory over Burnley on the bench but was an unused substitute.

The youngster will have to wait a while longer before making only his third appearance for Chelsea this season after suffering a setback in training.

Chelsea have not clarified Chalobah’s setback, but the defender aggravated a hamstring injury in training in August and is yet to make his competitive debut in the Pochettino era.

The double injury blow comes on the heels of the news that club captain Reece James is also doubtful to face Arsenal after suffering a setback of his own during training.

The Blues captain has been forced to withdraw from group training sessions and is now undergoing individual rehabilitation.