Enugu Govt to partner FG to train hotel staff in Enugu

The Enugu State Government is to partner with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism to train hotel staff in the state.

The state has also urged hotel owners to register their hotels and pay their taxes, saying complaints about multiple taxation was being addressed through the issuance of Consolidated Demand Notice.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah, during a meeting with the Society of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria, Enugu branch held at Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, at the weekend.

Delivering a keynote address at the meeting, Dame Mbah said the training was in line with the vision of the Dr . Peter Mbah administration to make Enugu State a preferred destination for business, investment, living, and tourism.

She described Enugu State as a global destination brimming with opportunities, saying the state government would select participants in batches for programmes such as Certificate courses in ICT for Reservation, Front Office and Housekeeping, Hospitality Management System, Food Preparation etc.

“In this age of ICT, Artificial Intelligence and internet of things, we believe that we can improve on our booking experience and methods by innovating ways of using digital technology to render the best of services to visitors and give hotel guests good experiences in Enugu State.

“Governor Peter Mbah is resolved to make Enugu State a preferred destination for business, investment, tourism and living. And this will require all the sectors contributing their quota to make it happen” Dame Mbah said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Mr. Emmanuel Nnamani, briefed the hotel owners on the governor’s relentless efforts to bring the perennial challenge of water scarcity and poor power supply to an end.

He equally urged them to key into the new revenue generation model introduced to help the state raise more resources to provide more infrastructure and services.

“Enugu State is currently witnessing a massive influx of people, especially investors

.

“So, the government is ready to work with you and to provide an environment conducive enough for your businesses to thrive.

“You must have been spending a lot on water and diesel to power your business premises. But it will soon be over.

“We will be introducing the Consolidated Demand Notice where you don’t have to be bored with numerous payments,” Nnamani said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Society of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (STPN) in Enugu State, Mr. Chukwuemeka Ogbu, who spoke on behalf of the members, commended Governor Mbah for his efforts towards improving ease of doing business in Enugu State and pledged the cooperation of members of the organisation.

He equally expressed happiness over the government’s move to complete the long abandoned International Conference Center in Enugu, saying that the completion would ensure the influx of visitors and add economic value to the Enugu hospitality businesses and the state in general.