Enugu butchers association pledges standard food safety, hygiene

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu Urban Butchers Association, Ogbete Main Market Branch has reiterated its commitment to achieving the highest food safety and hygiene standards in both an independent butcher’s shop as well as a butcher’s counter in a larger store.

The newly elected chairman, Nnaemeka Nworie made this known yesterday in Enugu immediately after swearing in the elected members of the association by their legal adviser, Barr. J.C Nwankwo.

According to Nworie, having stringent food safety practices in a butcher’s shop is essential when it comes to running a successful shop.

He however assured to run an inclusive administration, adding that the butcher’s line in Ogbete main market would continue to be a good place for business to thrive.

“We will strictly abide by the food hygiene guides in our place of business. The meat mustn’t be contaminated during handling or packaging in the butcher’s shop. Any utensils used to handle foods should be cleaned thoroughly after each use. If utensils are not used, Anybody handling meat should use disposable gloves and practise good hand hygiene.

“As I have said on the day I was elected and today I was given a certificate of return, I am so happy. I thank God that today has come to pass. Also, thank the electoral committee that conducted the election which brought us in as executive of Enugu Urban butchers association, on the 2nd of October, 2023. Today, we have taken the oat of office to abide by the constitution of the association in piloting the affairs of butchers in Enugu.

“From today henceforth, I am assuring butchers that the butcher’s line will be a better place to do business. I am here to serve everybody,” he said.

Earlier the legal adviser, Barr. JC Nwankwo, while leading them on oath of office, charged them to abide by the constitution of Enugu Urban association, Ogbete main market.

Barr. Nwankwo, represented by Chief Osita Nnamani, commended them for emerging winners during the peaceful election conducted on 2nd of October at Royal Palace Hotel, Agbani road, Enugu.

“As power conferred on me as the legal adviser of this noble association, I lead you to the oath of office, to swear that you will abide by the constitution of Enugu Urban butchers association,” he directed.