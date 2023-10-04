Entrepreneur, David Oluwole expresses delight with Forbes BLK induction

David Oluwole, an accomplished entrepreneur, has recently joined the esteemed ranks of Forbes BLK. The induction recognizes his exceptional journey, unwavering determination, and outstanding achievements in the business world.

As a trailblazer in the field of entrepreneurship, Oluwole has made significant strides and left an indelible mark within various realms of digital marketing. With a career spanning over eight years, he has become a Certified Digital Marketing Professional, Chartered Marketer, and Media Advertising Specialist, making him an undisputed expert in his field.

In a statement reflecting on his induction to the Forbes BLK community, Oluwole shares his enthusiasm: “It is an incredible honor and a truly humbling experience to join Forbes BLK. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that has driven me throughout my entrepreneurial journey. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to be a part of such an influential and exclusive network.”

During his career, Oluwole has demonstrated his exceptional skills and expertise across a wide spectrum of digital marketing disciplines. His knowledge spans from impactful iTammatic performance advertising to Digital Advertising Technology and Brand Monitoring Technology. These proficiencies have allowed him to make a substantial impact within the industry and position himself as an inspirational figure for aspiring entrepreneurs.

In addition to his role as CEO, Account Lead & Business Director at Baynet Fuse Ltd, Oluwole has displayed his innovative capabilities as the Founder, Product Manager, and Marketing Manager of Sportcliqs App. His entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to creating platforms that resonate with audiences have established him as a visionary leader in the field.

Reflecting on the significance of this induction, Oluwole adds, “Being a part of Forbes BLK is not only a personal achievement but also an acknowledgment of the immense potential within the African entrepreneurial landscape. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with likeminded individuals, collaborate on groundbreaking ideas, and contribute to the advancement of the community and economic growth as a whole.”

Oluwole’s academic credentials, including memberships and diplomas from esteemed institutions such as the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK), further solidify his commitment to excellence and continuous professional development.

With his newfound position within Forbes BLK, Oluwafolajimi Oluwole hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams passionately and continuously strive for success.