Eno to foreign investors: Consider Akwa Ibom for investment

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has called on foreign investors to consider the State as a destination for their investments and leisure in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Reseach and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, said governor Eno made the call during the Political Summit held last week in London.

Ndueso stressed that his principal assured delegates at the summit of his administration’s readiness to partner with other governments and private investors in order to realize his vision for the state encapsulated in the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

He stated: “Governor Umo Eno has invited delegates to the London Political Summit Awards, to consider Akwa Ibom State as the best destination for their investments and leisure.

“At the summit the Governor presented an award of member of Parliament of the Year, to Rt. Hon. Jonathan Ashworth, on behalf of the organisers.

“He congratulated the Hon. Ashworth who has been the Member of Parliament representing Leicester South since 2011, and commended other awardees on their recognition”

According to Ndueso, at the summit the State government, the London Borough of Southwark, and Akwa Ibom indigenes in the United Kingdom agreed to have exchanges on both educational and cultural levels.

“The agreements were reached at separate meetings held by the Governor with the Mayor of the Borough of Southwark, Michael Situ and some indigenes of Akwa Ibom State in the United Kingdom.

“At the Council Hall of the London Borough of Southwark, Governor Eno, who was received by the Borough’s Worshipful Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other members of the Borough’s Council, proposed an education and cultural exchange on both Government to Government (G2G) and business to business (B2B) levels.

“Governor Eno also proposed knowledge sharing between teachers and students in both climes. Also at a separate meeting with some Akwa Ibom citizens, Pastor Eno expressed his readiness to collaborate with Akwa Ibom citizens in the diaspora throughout his tenure”, he added

Ndueso further noted that, Mayor of the Borough of Southwark, Michael Situ expressed optimism about the benefits that the collaboration between the two governments could bring.

“The Mayor presented the Governor with some official Memorabilia from the Borough of Southwark. He said his officials were ready to visit and commence deeper discussions on areas of bilateral interest.

Making their contributions at the meeting, Dr. Ikpe Emmanuel Ibanga (course director at Leeds Beckett University), Dr. Itoro Akpan (lecturer at Staffordshire University), Koko Udom Esq (Construction, Nuclear and power expert), Francis Nkenang (Senior Staff, Barclays Bank), Mercy Umoh (Cyber Security expert), Itiemoh Imoh (Programme Leader, Coventry University), Enobong Bassey (Hydrographic Surveyor), Miss Emem Ekanem (Lecturer, University of Greenwich) offered to lend their expertise in moving the state forward.

“They further appealed to the Governor to interact frequently with the Akwa Ibom community in the United Kingdom” Ndueso added.

Those who accompanied the Governor to the summit to include, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Comm. for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, Comm. for Information, Ini Ememobong, Chairman Maintain Peace Movement, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Chief Executive HENSEK Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, and Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, SSA on ICT and Digital Matters.