England beat Argentina 26-23 to finish third at Rugby World Cup

Argentina’s full-back Juan Cruz Mallia (L) is tackled by England’s outside centre Joe Marchant during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup third-place match between Argentina and England at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 27, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Captain Owen Farrell kicked 16 points for England as they beat Argentina 26-23 on Friday to claim third place in the Rugby World Cup.

Farrell’s contribution helped 2003 winners England finish third in the tournament for a first time with defending champions South Africa facing New Zealand in Saturday’s final, with both sides eyeing a record fourth title.