Eneche visits scene of collapsed Dunamis Church in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church International, Pastor Paul Enenche has visited the scene of the collapsed Mission Ward branch of Dunamis Church International in Makurdi with a praise to God that the tragedy would have been worse.

Recall that the Church building collapsed Tuesday morning at about 1 a.m. while five Pastors of the Church were in a prayer session in a vigil.

The Resident Pastor of the Church, Emmanuel Ahmed died in the tragedy while four others escaped unhurt.

The Senior Pastor who was accompanied to the scene by his wife, Becky, was conducted around the vicinity by Pastors of the Church.

After being briefed, he addressed the gathering of members and sympathisers saying the situation would been worse but God averted a major tragedy that would have befallen His people.

Pastor Eneche thanked God that the collapse did not happen during “the Sunday Church Service that the Church seven hours or the Independence Day Liberty Service.

“So we thank God that it did not happen when the Church was filled to overflow.

“But I can assure you that affliction will not rise again.” He urged the people to be strong in Christ and not be despaired.

He said normally the Church apply due diligence when erecting its structures assuring that the church would step up on that going forward.