Enabling policies, infrastructure key to attracting foreign investments — KPMG

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

KPMG, an audit, tax and advisory firm, said Nigeria needs an enabling policy framework and solid infrastructure to attract foreign investments.



The Partner & Head, Transaction Services, KPMG West Africa, Mrs. Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo, disclosed this in Lagos at a press conference and launch of the report titled, “Doing deals in Sub-Saharan Africa, SSA: Key insights from deal makers”.



Emezie-Ezigbo stated: “We have to have an enabling environment and an enabling policy framework. After almost 10-15 years we finally signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). That Act still hasn’t been fully implemented. That enabling environment for that natural resource sector, we need to get it right. We need to get security. If you look at mining, lots of mining is going on in Northern Nigeria, but the area is not secured so it is not attractive to investors.



“Another area where we had a lot of interest from investors is the distribution network. 56 percent of investors said they will invest in companies that have the right distribution and logistics network.”

On her part, Partner, Deal Advisory Services, KPMG, Mrs. Dolapo Adeosun, noted that the report showed that West Africa was notably active in 2022, with $3.7 billion in total deal value attributable to the sub-region being the fourth-highest level in the past decade, while deal volume was joint-second-highest on record, with 39 deals announced.



In his presentation, the Partner & Head Strategy and Deal Advisory, KPMG, East Africa, Mr. Julius Ngonga, said more developed African markets are expected to benefit the most from this positive trend, adding, “the top destinations for future investment in SSA are South Africa, favoured by 50 percent of respondents, followed by Nigeria at 30 percent.