Emmanuel Iyamu: A Philanthropist on an impact-making mission in Africa

By john okpetori

Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu is a philanthropist and a professional making a significant impact in Africa. With his dedication and hard work, he has been actively involved in various initiatives to bring positive change to the continent. Dr. Iyamu has provided support and resources to communities in need through his philanthropic endeavours.



Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, a distinguished figure in the realm of Human Resources Management, a renowned TedX speaker, a formidable security expert, an enterprising entrepreneur, and a dedicated philanthropist, continues to leave an indelible mark on various fronts. His journey, characterized by academic excellence and a steadfast commitment to societal upliftment, inspires many.



Dr. Paddy Emmanuel embarked on his academic journey at the prestigious University of Benin, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (B.Sc) and his Master of Business Administration (MBA). His academic pursuits didn’t stop there; he later obtained a professional Diploma in Safety and Security Management from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. In recognition of his unwavering dedication to the betterment of society, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Petroleum Resources from the European American University.



Dr. Paddy Emmanuel’s expertise extends to the realm of security, particularly in maritime security. He holds a Certified Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) designation, a testament to his comprehensive training in maritime security from Helkins Marine, USA.



His professional journey commenced at Zenith International Bank in Nigeria, marking the foundation of his illustrious career. Subsequently, he ventured into the dynamic world of oil and gas, joining the esteemed Shell Petroleum Development Company in 2010. Through strategic career moves, he continued to make significant contributions in the energy sector, working with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and Neconde Energy, both in OML 42. Driven by a profound love for entrepreneurship, he founded Gabbem Integrated Services Ltd. The company specializes in marine equipment and offers a range of contracting services, counting Shell, Chevron, Lee Engineering, Agip Petroleum, among its esteemed clientele as well as a co Director in TJS oil and Gas Ltd,a key player to the IOCs.



Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu is not only a luminary in his professional field but also a committed member of several esteemed organizations. He is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS), a Rotary International member, and affiliated with Financial Supermarket Ltd and the Center for Community Health. His involvement extends to the Lion’s Club International, underlining his dedication to service and community well-being.



Dr. Paddy’s heartwarming dedication to philanthropy is manifested through The Dr. Paddy Foundation. This noble endeavor has touched countless lives through programs like the Prison Outreach, random act of kindness,Scholarship programs,Christmas with Widows, Surgeries for the Downtrodden, and The Evening with Dr. Paddy. His foundation has granted financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, improved housing conditions for numerous families, and provided vital support to local NGOs, widows, and underprivileged Nigerians.



The profound impact of Dr. Paddy’s philanthropic efforts has been recognized in various quarters. The Postgraduate Association of the University of Benin has honored his contributions by naming their secretariat after him as well as other awards from the Institution. His unwavering commitment to making a difference has earned him a slew of accolades and awards. Notable among them are:

2022 Young CEO Award by the Chamber of Commerce, Abuja.



Thomas Sankara Leadership Award for Integrity and Excellence by the ECOWAS Youth Council

Award of Merit by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

World Business Leaders’ Summit & Honors, Dubai, UAE, 2019

Award for Excellence by the Nigerian Army for his relentless support and friendship to the 3BN Command, Effurun Delta State Pan African Leadership Award, Morocco, 2018 Award of Excellence by the United Nations World Habitat Leadership Awards Award of Excellence by the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award, among many others.

Among the recent accolades bestowed upon Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, the Delta State Government named him “Luminary of the State.” This honour is a testament to his remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to improving society, particularly in Delta State, Nigeria. The recognition reflects his significant influence and pivotal role in catalyzing positive regional change.

Additionally, Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu was recently honoured at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom. This prestigious recognition in the heart of the United Kingdom’s parliamentary system is a testament to the global impact and reverence that Dr Paddy has garnered through his multifaceted contributions. The House of Lords honour reflects his outstanding dedication to causes that transcend borders and his substantial influence on a global scale.

Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu’s relentless pursuit of excellence is further underscored by his participation in numerous domestic and international management courses particularly in Security & the Oil and Gas sector in the United kingdom and other Nations of the earth all in a bid to bolster his mission for a better society.

Despite his many achievements, Dr Paddy remains a dedicated family man, finding joy and fulfilment as a loving husband and father.

Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu’s remarkable journey is an inspiring testament to the potential for one individual to transform society through dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy. His multifaceted accomplishments have profoundly impacted both local and global scales, making him a true beacon of positive change.