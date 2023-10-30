Emenike salutes Tinubu, says S- Court focused on facts, not emotions

By Clifford Ndujihe

The 2023 Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Emenike also praised the apex court for focussing on facts not emotions in arriving at its judgement over who won the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, which on September 6 affirmed President Tinubu’s election.

Emenike, who was the Abia State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, called on all the contestants and their followers to accept the judgement of the apex court in good faith, maintaining that the justices of the court followed due diligence and rule of law in arriving at their verdict.

His words: “The judiciary has spoken and people should fall in line. The justices of the Supreme Court followed the rule of law. They were able to set this landmark judgement based on the facts before them and not on emotions. There are laws guiding the electoral process in Nigeria, and the justices gave substantial judgement, which will stand the test of time.”

Commendibg the President for the courage, tolerance and steely nerve he displayed all through the legal battles, Emenike, a Development Economist, called on the opposition to accept the President’s olive branch by joining his administration in taking Nigeria to its manifest destiny.