Ember months: Over 135 failed roads within FCT are being rehabilitated – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says over 135 failed roads within the FCT are being rehabilitated to enhance the safety of motorists and all residents.

Wike disclosed this during the flag-off of the 2023 ember months public enlightenment campaign, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Minister, who was represented by the FCT Transport Secretary, Mr Ubokutom Nyah, said that the roads rehabilitation would also make the city livable.

“While we do these, the public is expected to compliment the administration’s efforts by obeying simple traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will not condone over speeding, overloading, and driving with worn-out tyres.

“We say avoid driving under the influence of any intoxicant and finally, FCTA says drive to stay alive, ” he added.

Wike noted that the last four months of the year were always characterised by increased vehicular movements with attendant traffic issues.

He added that many Nigerians were in a haste during the ember months to meet up with what they thought they could not achieve in the past eight months.

“This attitude brings about increased tension on our roads.

“The theme of this year’s campaign – Speed Thrills But kills; Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading’ is very apt and encapsulates the whole character of ember months’ traffic situation in the territory.

“l am happy with the synergy between the Federal Road Safety Corps and the FCTA in the areas of traffic management and control.

“This synergy has checkmated the apparent tendencies with which many motorists abuse road traffic rules, signage and basic operating principles. This however underscores the importance we attach to this campaign, ” he said.

The Minister admonished all motorists to be conscious of their speed, saying that though speed thrills, it kills, and destroys installed facilities and properties.

According to him, this is the more reason why all motorists must be conscious of the speed they apply with their vehicles.

“FCTA will continue to partner with any organisation that shows interest in the maintenance of law and order on our roads.

“We will continue to upgrade the road infrastructure in the territory to promote seamless traffic flow.

“The traffic light intersections in the territory have also witnessed massive improvements in recent months, ” he said.