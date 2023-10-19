Ember month : Road crashes caused by humans, not demons, evil spirits, FRSC

..warn commuters to avoid night travels , use of mobile phones while driving

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Federal Road Safety Corps ,FRSC, has urged the motoring public to disabuse their minds from the demonological belief that road crashes during “ember-months” were caused by evil spirits and demons instead humans were responsible for such mishaps.

The Sector Commander , Cross River Sector Command, CC Istifanus Ibrahim made this disclosure

during the 2023 Ember Month Flag off Campaign on Thursday in Calabar.

According to him , the belief that road crashes were caused by demonic forces were unscientific, as human , mechanical and environmental factors were indeed responsible .

“The Ember months are like every other months of the year and road traffic crashes increases during this period due to tendency of motorists to drive on excessive speed in the bid to rush to their desired destination while neglecting the approved speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“I wish to use this opportunity to disabuse our minds of the beliefs that evil spirits are responsible for the increased crashes during this period of the year.

“This demonological belief that blood sucking demons are on the road during this period to cause road traffic crash Is unscientific as crashes are caused by human , mechanical and environmental factors.

“The essence of the campaign is a strategy to compliment other effective mechanisms that have been deployed to stamp out overloading , excess speed as well as other avoidable road traffic crashes within this period.,” he said .

On his part, the the Zonal Commanding Officer , ACM Jonathan Owoade said that the Corps message to motorists while embarking on trips or drive within town is to strictly adhere to road traffic rules .

Owoade further urged road users to avoid night travels, use of mobile phone while driving as well as route violations or driving against traffic.

He added that overloading, over speeding and wrongful overtaking including reckless as well as driving under the influence of alcohol , drugs driving must be avoided at all cost as it impair their visuals which might invariably lead to fatal crashes .