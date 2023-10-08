Elijah Ogann to drop “Woyoyoyoyo” Oct. 10

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multi-talented artist, actor, writer, and model, Elijah Ogann Anighoro, has unveiled plans to keep making a mark.

He’s creating a buzz with his latest musical project, “Woyoyoyoyo,” which is scheduled to drop October 10.

Elijah, who is currently based in the United Kingdom, embarked on his international career after securing acting and modeling contracts with a top British/Hollywood agency.

Reflecting on his move, he said, “I don’t know if I’ll call my move to London, leaving for greener pastures. I got an acting and modeling contract with a top British/Hollywood agency, and I had to move to fulfill the contract, as it required me to be based in London.”

Amidst his thriving career in the UK, Elijah Ogann is about to release his latest single, “Woyoyoyoyo.” He described the song as a rebranded sound for his music career, one that he believes will firmly establish his name in the music industry. “It took two years to get to, with some of the sharpest minds in music pruning and guiding all the way. I’m sure everyone will love it,” he said.

When asked about the inspiration behind “Woyoyoyoyo,” said the song simply implies an exclamation you make when the exclamation ‘wow’ does no justice to a pleasant situation,” he revealed.