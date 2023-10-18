Electricity: Operators call for cooperation to improve supply to customers

ENERGY

By Obas Esiedesa

TEN years into the partial privatisation of the power sector, operators of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, have called for unity among the various segments of the value chain to improve power supply across the country.

Speaking at the Bi-annual joint generation, operations and DisCos planning meeting in Abuja, they admitted that the sector can only grow when the various segments work in sync.

Speaking at the meeting the Managing Director of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe, noted that while there have been improvements since the power sector was partially privatized 10 years ago, a lot of work is still required to meet the objectives of the sector.

Ezeafulukwe noted that the sector has been plagued by the issue of sustainability in policies and operations, adding that the biggest question confronting the players “today is how do we collectively ensure adequate and reliable supply of electricity to our valued customers even in the face of challenges?”

He explained that to overcome the mistrust of the public in the sector players, operators need to work as a team across the value chain.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting, the General Manager, Transmission Service Provider, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Ajiboye Oluwagbenga, disclosed that transmission capacity has improved to 8,500 megawatts.

He assured that TCN currently has the capacity to evacuate every quantum of electricity produced by power generation companies in the country.

“We have demonstrated in practical terms through simulations that TCN can conveniently wheel 8,500MW. But up till now, the power generation that is coming to the grid is always revolving around 4,000MW”.

Also speaking, Engr. Onyekachi Nwosu, Senior Manager, Plant Performance, Omotosho (Gas) Power Plant, urged the government to tackle the issue of gas supply to the power plants.

“There should be more investment in gas supply to guarantee supply to power generators. In our sector, 95 percent are thermal power plants, meaning they use gas. And the challenge has been getting adequate gas to power the plants”.