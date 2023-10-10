Electrical academy debuts to empower youths in Nigeria

Hundreds of youths across Nigeria now have an opportunity to be empowered with an employable skill, as AOJ Electrical Academy debuts in Lagos.

According to a recent statement, the academy is the initiative of AOJ Global Concepts Ltd, founded by Adeniji Olumide the Managing Director who is passionate about youth empowerment.

Giving insight on the academy, Adeniji said: “Our organization is an MEP Engineering Company with years of experience and exposure that has successfully commissioned arrays of projects with top brands particularly in the building industry in Nigeria.

“We strongly believe that this our own Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It’s one of the ways we touch people’s lives and to establish a robust, creative, well-thought training school for engineers and electricians. It’s 30 per cent theory and 70 per cent practical with daily-onsite experience.”

On what the academy is bringing into our economy, Adeniji noted: “Most of our graduating students through this skill acquisition will become electrical contractors handling major electrical services projects. Hence, we are training people to acquire skills that will enable them to become independent and employers of labour.”

The founder revealed that the academy has courses for engineers and a masters programme for electricians.

He said: “AOJ Electrical Academy for Engineers courses include: AutoCAD Master class, Understanding Architectural plan, Brief, Sections, Title block, Preparation of Architectural sample plan in 2D CAD (XREF), Comprehensive (practical) Electrical Engineering Design in Buildings (Lighting design, Power design, among others.

“The masters have courses like AutoCAD Master class, Electrical Installation such as Industrial, commercial, Residential Building Installations, Cable management including Domestic Cabling, among others.”

Adeniji urged government to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive and survive as well as support initiatives like this to reduce unemployment in the country.

He also urged the youths to seize opportunities like this to empower themselves with relevant skills that can make them contribute meaningfully to society, stating that those who want to enroll in the academy should visit the organization’s website.