Election Tribunal Ruling: Shinkafi faults Zamfara governorship verdict, calls for NJC probe

By Luminous Jannamike

In a scathing rebuke, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, a prominent Northern politician and former special adviser on inter-governmental affairs to the ex-governor of Zamfara State, has denounced the election tribunal’s judgement upholding the victory of Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement released on Sunday, Shinkafi described the verdict as a ‘reckless assault on the rule of law’ and a ‘travesty of justice.’

He called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate and sanction the panel led by Justice Cordelia Ogadi.

“The judgment is a step backward on sustainable democracy in Nigeria, extremely partisan and undermines our hard-earned democracy,” Shinkafi stated.

He further accused the panel of ignoring gross violations of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC regulations, particularly the alleged disenfranchisement of over one hundred thousand voters in Birnin Magaji and Maradun Local Government Areas.

Shinkafi pointed to the apparent discrepancy in the election results.

“The purported margin of lead declared by the Returning Officer, Prof Kasimu Shehu was 65,750, far below the number of voters in the areas where polls did not hold or were cancelled.

“If the votes unlawfully rejected were included in the final computation, APC would have won,” he explained.

Questioning the impartiality of the tribunal, Shinkafi highlighted the close ties between Justice Cordelia Ogadi, the panel’s chairperson, and the PDP.

“It’s obvious that there’s serious influence peddling to swing judgement in favour of PDP. The tribunal’s decision of 18th September 2023 was a gross miscarriage of justice,” he opined.

Shinkafi expressed hope that the Court of Appeal would overturn the tribunal’s decision.

“With overwhelming evidence before it, the appeal court will set it aside in the interest of justice and sustainable democracy in Nigeria,” he asserted.

The politician also emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule of law, electoral integrity, and the sanctity of the ballot box in conducting elections and adjudicating disputes.

He referenced several landmark court judgments, including the apex court ruling on the Osun State Governorship Election Petition appeal and the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict in the dispute between Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to underscore his point.

Shinkafi concluded by expressing optimism that the Court of Appeal would set aside the ruling of the Zamfara governorship election panel.

“The people’s vote must count, and their mandate respected by all stakeholders in the democratic process,” he said, underlining the urgency for justice to be served in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.