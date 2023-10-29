Election: How APC can win Ondo 2024 Guber poll — Prof Olu-Aderounmu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Vice-chancellor, of Oduduwa University, ile-ife, Osun state, Professor Williams Olu-Aderounmu, weekend, said that unless the ruling All Progressive Congress, present a candidate of proven integrity as its flagbearer, the party might lose the election to the opposition party.

Olu-Aderounmu said this in Akure, while delivering a public lecture with the theme, ‘Ondo State and the dynamics of party politics’ organised by the Progressive stakeholders of APC in the state.

According to him, the party needed to implement definite-orientation Programmes to correct the value system that has been battered in recent times in the State.

“Unless good materials are identified, selected and identified, whether they have money or not, APC will lose elections at all levels in the future.

” APC must as a matter of policy in picking Candidates for future elections look for people with integrity, community or local acceptability, education, good past records, popularity of candidates with the NLC, Teachers, Civil servants, Students and Market women. Relying only on naira or dollar would no longer in the long run, be acceptable to voters.

“It is no longer news that the National economy is in shambles in spite of the country being blessed with one of the largest daily output of crude petroleum in the world: I am even told now that the Country had collected revenues for crude oil not yet supplied.

“It is that bad. To Compound the problems, our National infrastructure of transportation energy communication, water and power is in ruins Our health and educational facilities have decayed and even the administration bureaucracy has become non-functional.”

Olu-Aderounmu lamented that the executive arm of government in ondo state of not encouraging full separation of powers.

According to him”Lack of true separation of powers is the issue of non-existence of autonomy for both the legislature and the judiciary, which without doubt, required. a serious attention of all stakeholders.

“What is happening in Ondo State is a resemblance of what we have at the National level but the sad aspect is that Ondo State which had always been in the forefront of educational, economic and political affairs in Nigeria, has been regrettably gone down.

“It can also be said that our legislators are not forceful enough in competing aggressively with other legislators in the Country, Ekiti State has performed better undoubtedly.

“I hope we have not been sending our tenth eleven to represent us at local, state and National levels.”

In a remark, the chairman of the Progressive stakeholders and former member House of Representatives, Hon. Afe Olowookere said the theme of the lecture was carefully chosen to “provide compendious ground through which issues pertaining to Governance and good governance, Democracy and democratic values, stewardship and accountability, Leadership and leadership responsibilities, Administration and management of political parties, rewards systems and due patronage in democracy shall be critically examined and exhaustively discussed with the aim of effecting a paradigm shift in all of the topical areas identified above for a better Ondo State.

Olowookere said that “Politics and Party Politics are no doubt dynamic because it has a milieu; Socio-Economic, Technological and Cultural etc.

” The understanding of the dynamism of these concepts and the ability to manage them well will in no small measure bring about a convivial atmosphere where good governance thrives, Leadership Potentials Identified, Democracy and democratic values are deeply entrenched, stewardship accountability is made a culture and promoted, impartial rewards system and due patronage are well established, healthy administration and purposeful management of Political Party is encouraged and sustained.” E