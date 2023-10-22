El Shaarawy’s late strike fires Roma past 10-man Monza

Italy international El Shaarawy lashed in a low finish in the 90th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, pushing Jose Mourinho’s team up to sixth with their third straight league win.

Roma, who also struck the woodwork late on through Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun, are three points behind Napoli, Fiorentina and third-placed Juventus who take on AC Milan in the weekend’s big match later on Sunday.

El Shaarawy’s first goal of the season came at the end of a tough match against Monza who had to play the entire second half with 10 men following Danilo D’Ambrosio’s harsh sending off four minutes before half-time.

“When I saw Azmoun’s shot, more than Lukaku’s, hit the post I thought, bah, if that doesn’t go in… but Stephen has a feeling for goals and scoring late so he won the match for us,” said Mourinho to Sky Sport.

Mourinho was sent off in stoppage time as tensions flared between the two dugouts after El Shaarawy struck, the Portuguese making a crying motion at the Monza staff.

“The only ones complaining about the referee were them. I’m not criticising them for it but for the fact that after a match like that they had some nasty words for us,” added Mourinho.

“All I will say is, they are a good team with a good manager that didn’t deserve to lose, I can’t be more honest than that.”

Defeat for Monza was harsh as the away side put up a brave fight despite being a man down for half the match, El Shaarawy’s winner the first goal they have conceded from open play since being thumped by Atalanta the start of September.