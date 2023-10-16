El-Clasico: Barca hopeful of having Pedri, Lewandowski for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona are hopeful of having Pedri and Robert Lewandowski available for selection for the El-Clasico clash against Real Madrid on October 28.

Recall Pedri suffered a thigh injury in late August during training, while Lewandowski injured his left ankle during the club’s Champions League clash against FC Porto earlier this month.

According to the Athletic, Lewandowski is set to recover in time.

Pedri, on the other hand, is close to a return after missing the last 10 games for the Spanish champions.

However, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and defender Jules Kounde are ruled out of the clash as they are still far off from recovery.

Brazilian Raphinha could also make it just in time for the clash.