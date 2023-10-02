Eight killed, 5 injured in fresh attack on Plateau community

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Residents of Du community in the Kwall District, Rigwe Chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau have been thrown into mourning as armed men on Sunday night killed eight persons in the community.

The diverse leadership groups of the Chiefdom condemned the incident and called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident but said he was yet to get the details.

However, Davidson Malison, the National Publicity Secretary, the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) a tribal association confirmed and named those killed.

He said, “While other people celebrated Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary with joy, Rigwe People were enveloped with tears, following an attack at Du village of Kwall District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Plateau State in Nigeria. It will not be wrong to term Sunday, October 1, 2023 as ‘Black Sunday’ as the entire Rigwe nation has been subjected to mourning.

“The Fulani militias stormed the community at about 8.10 pm and sprayed bullets on the bodies of innocent people while sleeping. At the time they left, eight people were killed with five people injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The leaderships of Rigwe Traditional Council, Irigwe Development Association (IDA) and Irigwe Youth Movement (IYM) have expressed total sadness over the attack and condemn it in the strongest terms. This thing must stop and it is enough. We can’t continue allowing these marauders to continue unleashing mayhem in the land. The leadership called on the security personnel to immediately effect arrest of people who carried out this dastard act and be subjected to face the full wrath of the law.”

The deceased Malison named as, “Yohanna Zehwhie – 35 years old, Avu Goji – 18, Tingwie Nko – 38, Shara Danjuma – nine, Williams Danjuma – 11, Afiniki Sunday – 25, Wala Boyi – 17 and Gani Doglas- 28. Injured persons are Rondo Peter- 18, Boma Sunday -45, Geoffrey David – 19, Tini Thomas -14 and Joseph Monday – 25.”