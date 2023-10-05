Effective business communication for organisational success, By Ruth Oji

IN today’s highly competitive marketplace, effective communication is crucial for any organisation’s success. With the rise of social media and online platforms, customers now have more power than ever before. They can easily share their experiences, both positive and negative, with a global audience.

And we see this play out most of the time. Therefore, organisations need to understand the importance of improving communication with their customers. In this article, we will explore different strategies that organisations can deploy to enhance communication with their customers.

One effective way to improve communication with customers is to enhance the quality of customer service. Customer service representatives are oftentimes the first point of contact for customers. Organisations should invest in training their customer service team to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to provide a high level of service. This includes active listening, empathy, and problem-solving skills.

Customers should feel valued and understood when interacting with customer service representatives, as this greatly impacts their perception of the organisation. Another important aspect of improving communication with customers is to offer multiple channels for communication. Traditional methods such as phone and email are still widely used, but organisations should also embrace newer channels such as social media platforms, live chat, and chatbots. Each customer has their preferred channel of communication, and by offering multiple options, organisations can cater to a wide range of customers and provide them with a seamless communication experience.

Moreover, organisations can leverage technology to streamline and automate their communication processes. For example, implementing a customer relationship management system can help track and manage customer interactions effectively. By having all customer related information in one centralised platform, organisations can easily access and update customer data, resulting in personalised and consistent information.

One way organisations can empower customers and improve communication is by providing self-service options. This includes setting up an interactive knowledge base, FAQ section, or online community where customers can find answers to their queries and share their experiences. Self-service options not only reduce the workload on customer service but also empower customers to find information on their own terms, improving their overall satisfaction.

Additionally, organisations should actively seek customer feedback and listen to their suggestions. Customer feedback can provide valuable insights into areas that need improvement and highlight positive aspects of the organisation’s products or services. This feedback can be gathered through surveys, feedback forms, or social media listening tools. By acknowledging and acting on customer feedback, organisations demonstrate their commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

Yet another effective strategy for improving communication with customers is to personalise communication. Customers appreciate personalised experiences that cater to their individual needs. Organisations can achieve this by using customer data and insights to create targeted and relevant communication. For instance, sending personalised emails with product recommendations based on previous purchases or addressing customers by their names in communication can make them feel valued and more likely to engage with the organisation.

Also, organisations should manage their online reputation by actively monitoring and responding to customer reviews and feedback. Online review platforms and social media have given customers a powerful tool to voice their opinions and share their experiences. This cannot be taken away from customers. Organisations should, therefore, be proactive in responding to both positive and negative feedback, addressing any issues promptly and transparently. Let’s dwell a bit more on this. When dealing with negative reviews on an organisation’s products and services, it’s important to take a communicative approach to address and resolve the issues effectively. Do the following to achieve this:

1. Listen and understand: Read the negative reviews carefully and try to understand the customer’s perspective and concerns. Acknowledge their feedback and let them know that you’re taking it seriously.

2. Respond to negative reviews in a timely manner to show customers that their concerns matter and that you are committed to addressing them. A prompt response can help prevent further damage to your organisation’s reputation. This approach shows customers that their opinions are valued. Better still, it can help them to build trust and credibility with the organisation.

3. Be polite and empathetic: Use a polite and empathetic tone in your response to show that you value the customer’s experience. Avoid being defensive or dismissive, even if you disagree with the review. Apologise for any inconvenience caused and assure them that their feedback will be considered. 4. Provide a solution: Offer a solution or a way to address the issue raised in the review. This could include offering a refund, replacement, or any other appropriate compensation. If possible, try to address the customer’s concerns publicly in the review and then take the conversation privately to continue discussing the issue and resolving it.

5. Encourage open communication: Feel free to encourage dissatisfied customers to contact your organisation directly to discuss their concerns further. Provide your organisation’s contact details or a customer service email/phone number and assure them that you are available to assist them personally. This helps build trust and demonstrates your commitment to resolving the issue.

6. Take feedback onboard: Negative reviews can provide valuable insights into areas where your organisation’s products and services need improvement. Use this feedback constructively to make necessary changes and enhancements to better meet customer expectations in the future.

7. Monitor and learn: Keep a regular check on customer reviews to identify emerging patterns or recurring issues. By proactively monitoring reviews, you can address concerns swiftly and continuously improve your products and services.

Remember the goal is to turn a negative experience into a positive one. By adopting a communicative approach and addressing negative reviews professionally and promptly, you can demonstrate your organisation’s commitment to customer satisfaction and showcase your willingness to improve.

In conclusion, organisations can significantly improve their communication with customers by focusing on understanding their needs and expectations, enhancing the quality of customer service, offering multiple communication channels, leveraging technology, providing self-service options, seeking, and acting on customer feedback, personalising communication, and managing online resources. Implementing these strategies will not only enhance the overall customer experience but also contribute to long-term customer loyalty and organisational success.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos