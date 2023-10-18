EFCC: Olukoyede stood firm against influence peddlers – CHRICED

By Luminous Jannamike

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has lauded the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The organization believes that the choice of Olukoyede, who served as Secretary to the Commission under Ibrahim Magu’s chairmanship, is a step in the right direction in the fight against corruption.

“Mr. Olukoyede has proven his worth as a patriotic and strategic anti-corruption czar.

“His track record includes ensuring Nigeria is rid of corruption and fostering a robust synergy with civil society organizations,” said Dr Ibrahim Zikirullahi, CHRICED’s Executive Director, in a statement.

According to him, under Olukoyede’s support, the EFCC made significant recoveries and pursued high-profile corruption cases with vigour during Magu’s tenure.

Despite political interference and pressure, Olukoyede was part of the team that achieved several milestones recognized both nationally and globally.

However, Zikirullahi noted that Olukoyede and his principal, Magu, were unfairly removed from the EFCC because they resisted certain entrenched interests.

“They were hounded out of the EFCC by the then powers that be because they refused to bow to influence peddlers in the corridors of power,” he said.

CHRICED emphasized the importance of the EFCC’s role in preventing the loss of Nigeria’s limited financial resources to corruption, particularly in this era where the country is grappling with how to generate the necessary financial resources to meet citizens’ expectations.

According to the organization, the EFCC needs strong leadership and significant institutional reforms to fulfill its mandate effectively.

CHRICED urged the current administration to avoid undermining the Commission’s independence, a practice it described as ‘failed and discredited.’

“We therefore call for far-reaching reforms to make the Commission free from all forms of political interference,” Zikirullahi added.

The executive director highlighted the interference by powerful politicians and government officials as a major challenge that has hindered the Commission’s effectiveness.

CHRICED expressed optimism that with the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Act, which provides a legal and institutional framework for managing the proceeds of crime, Olukoyede could leverage his over 22 years of experience as a lawyer, regulatory compliance consultant, and fraud management specialist to steer the EFCC appropriately.

“Our confidence is hinged on his previous roles and experience. We are hopeful that Olukoyede will summon the resolve to steer the Commission in the direction it ought to be,” Zikirullahi added.