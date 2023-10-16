EFCC, ICPC Chairmen can’t come from one zone – Falana kicks

Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has said that both chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, cannot come from the same geopolitical zone.

Falana stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to him, appointing the chairmen of the two anti-graft federal agencies in Nigeria from the same geopolitical zone is against the federal character principle.

He noted that since the chairman of the EFCC is from the southern region, the northern region should produce the chairman of the ICPC.

Falana said, “If you are going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from same zone.”

The senior lawyer said EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, is “eminently qualified” to head the anti-graft agency having previously served as Chief of Staff to the EFCC Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023) as well as having 22 years cognate experience.

Recall that both Olukoyede and ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), who has been in office since February 2019, are from the South-West geopolitical zone.

On October 12, President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Olukoyede as the new EFCC boss for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

Olukoyede’s appointment followed the controversial resignation of embattled ex-EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was suspended on June 14, and detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, over “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Olukoyede’s appointment has been met with criticisms, as many claim that he is not an Assistant Commissioner of Police and not qualified to lead the EFCC.

Falana

But Falana said Olukoyede is qualified to lead the anti-graft commission having previously served in some high capacity in the agency.

He said, “There is no issue; the only issue that has been raised and has to be considered by the government is that we have in this country, the Federal Character Commission Act. And also by the virtue of Section 14 of the constitution, appointments must reflect Federal Character.

“If you are going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from same zone. If there are two positions in the public service, one must go to the North, one must go to the South.

“If there are four, two must go to the South, two must go to the North. If there are six, one must go to each geopolitical zone. That is the law in Nigeria today.

“So, I am not comfortable with the fact that the heads of the EFCC and the ICPC are from the same zone.

“Apart from that, Mr Ola Olukoyede is eminently qualified to head the EFCC.

“My colleagues, who have criticised the appointment, have not looked at the relevant provisions of the EFCC which is Section 2.”