EFCC apprehends six suspected internet fraudsters in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Akwa Ibom State on Monday said it apprehended six suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects include Udenze Benjamin, Godwin Atike, Emmanuel Francis, Adebe Oluwademilade, Anietie Brownson and Sabastin Obioma.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the acting head, media and publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale and obtained by newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

According to the said the suspects were arrested along Calabar-Itu road in Itu Local Government Area of the State, during the early morning sting operation on Thursday, October 5, 2023 following intelligence.

The statement identified some items recovered from the suspects to include phones and laptops noting that they (suspects) would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

