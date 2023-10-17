Edo: Shaibu rewards staff, extols the virtues of Nigerian flag designer

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has poured encomiums on the designer of the Nigerian National Flag, Michael Taiwo Akinkumi which he said has contributed immensely to the growth of the country even he rewarded some members of his staff including gifting houses to two of his drivers. It would be recalled that Akinkumi died 29th August 2023, barely one month to Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Shaibu stated this when he hosted the staff in his office and their families to mark Nigeria’s independence celebration where he said he had to postpone the annual event this year because of the explosion that happened in Koko, Delta state that claimed the lives of many people.

He said staff like drivers are the most vulnerable to attacks and he has since made it a duty to reward them and other staff annually for the roles they play. “We have rewarded one of our drivers today who is retiring with a token, that is what we do every year. I have been doing this yearly where all my staff will come together with their families and mine and we celebrate together. On this day there is no protocol, no deputy governor, no driver. All of us celebrate together, it is a way of bonding and relaxing and seeing ourselves as a family, we do it every year.

“This year’s edition is being done today because of the tragedy that struck in Koko as a result of the tanker explosion that led to the loss of lives so we cannot be celebrating while the nation is mourning so we have to shift it. In the coming week, we will celebrate two of our drivers that we have been able to get accommodation for. It is my tradition which I have been doing since when I was in the house of assembly. The two most senior drivers have benefited from this and it is my own way of appreciating them and being part of their growth. A man you are able to build a house for, one has been able to help him out of one of the major challenges of life which is accommodation.

“We are also celebrating our legend that designed our national flag because of the role he played in our Nigeria today.”