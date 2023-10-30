Edo monarch hosts LP aspirant, backs central for 2024 governorship

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE agitation for Edo Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor of Edo State got a boost, yesterday, as the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom in Etsako West local government area, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, backed the agitation from the area that the next governor of the state should be of Esan extraction.

He stated this when he received a governorship aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) Kenneth Imansuangbon who had visited him for prayers and to formally inform him of his ambition.

Alhaji Momoh said he had to break protocol for Imansuangbon because of who he is as he said he was mourning the demise of his friend, the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

The monarch said it is only proper in spirit of fairness, equity and justice for the people of the zone to be supported and noted that traditional rulers in the state have all agreed that it is the turn of the people of Edo Central to produce the next governor.

He said: “Presently I am mourning my friend, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. Ordinarily, I won’t receive anybody but it is because you are the right man that I am giving you a private visit. For fairness and justice it is the turn of Esanland. All the traditional rulers are united on this.

“The prayers anybody should make is that every Edo person should pay you back for all your good deeds for feeding the poor over the years,” he stated.

Imansuangbon who was in company of some Labour Party chieftains and other supporters on the visit told newsmen that he was at the palace to seek the monarch’s blessing and to condole him on the demise of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.