Edo guber: My top priority‘ll be Job creation, infrastructural development, insecurity – Agbonayinma

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in a Edo State, a former Lawmaker and Federal Commissioner Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, has assured that his top priority will be on job creation, Infrastructural development and tackling insecurity if elected as governor.

Hon. Agbonayinma fondly called EJ, who has indicated his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, stated this when he visited the APC Party Secretariat in Benin City, the State capital.

The governorship hopeful said he was at the State Party Secretariat to solicited the support of the APC executive members and that of other well-meaning people of Edo state in his bid to find solutions to the problems of Edo state ahead of the party primary.

He said, “I am deeply convinced that it is time for us to fix Edo and get it working. No sincere Edo Man or woman including those in power would say Edo is a working environment and go to sleep with two eyes closed.

“All well-meaning people of Edo state both home and in the Diaspora should for the good of this Edo state, put in everything and do all they could to give me a chance to fix Edo.

“Yes, many are out seeking to sit in that office for reasons only their hearts know. However, there is the saying that the lesser is included in the greater and lesser light always bows to greater light. Our plans are surely the best way out.

“As the new hope, we will establish tens of millions of jobs, Infrastructural development more also wipe off insecurities, give room for best brains and overhaul our educational system to produce experts to drive for global best practices.”